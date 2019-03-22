  • Fellowships
  • Reports
  • Lab
  • Storyboard
    • Nieman Foundation at Harvard
    HOME
    About
    Fuego
    Subscribe
    Archives
              
    Foundation
    Reports
    Storyboard
    LATEST STORY
    The Associated Press and Google are building a tool for sharing more local news — more quickly
    Business Models Mobile & Apps Audience & Social Aggregation & Discovery Reporting & Production
    ABOUT                    SUBSCRIBE
    MENU  
    March 22, 2019, 8:48 a.m.
    Audience & Social
    Real News About Fake News

    The “backfire effect” is mostly a myth, a broad look at the research suggests

    Plus: Instagram is fertile ground for conspiracy theories, Apple gives to media literacy, and a terror attack comes with its own media strategy.
    By @laurahazardowen March 22, 2019, 8:48 a.m.

    The growing stream of reporting on and data about fake news, misinformation, partisan content, and news literacy is hard to keep up with. This weekly roundup offers the highlights of what you might have missed.

    RELATED ARTICLE
    Maybe the science and psychology of “post-truth” can’t explain this moment at all
    January 11, 2018
    “The backfire effect is in fact rare, not the norm.” Does fact-checking really make things worse? The U.K.’s independent fact-checking organization Full Fact looked at research into the so-called “backfire effect,” the idea (popular in the media) that “when a claim aligns with someone’s ideological beliefs, telling them that it’s wrong will actually make them believe it even more strongly.”

    Full Fact research manager Amy Sippett reviewed seven studies that have explored the backfire effect and found that “cases where backfire effects were found tended to be particularly contentious topics, or where the factual claim being asked about was ambiguous.” The studies where a backfire effect was not found also tended to be larger than the studies where it was found. Full Fact cautions that most of the research on the backfire effect has been done in the U.S., and “we still need more evidence to understand how fact-checking content can be most effective.”

    “Instagram can serve as an entry point into the internet’s darkest corners.” Taylor Lorenz, the queen of Instagram reporting, reports on how even the Internet’s well-lit corners contain plenty of darkness:

    Instagram is teeming with…conspiracy theories, viral misinformation, and extremist memes, all daisy-chained together via a network of accounts with incredible algorithmic reach and millions of collective followers — many of whom, like Alex [a high school senior who “runs his own Gen Z–focused QAnon Instagram account”], are very young. These accounts intersperse TikTok videos and nostalgia memes with anti-vaccination rhetoric, conspiracy theories about George Soros and the Clinton family, and jokes about killing women, Jews, Muslims, and liberals.

    Jonathan Albright, director of the Digital Forensics Initiative at Columbia’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, did research in 2017 showing how Instagram was a major source of Russian propaganda. But he told Lorenz “he would be unable to carry out similar research today due to the [Instagram’s 2018] API restrictions. ‘The ability for me to do a network analysis or look at how accounts are connected has basically gone away,’ he says.”

    Apple is providing funding for media literacy. Ahead of the Monday event where it is expected to announce a streaming TV product and an Apple News premium tier, Apple this week announced that it’s providing funding to three media literacy organizations: The News Literacy Project and Common Sense in the U.S., and Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori in Italy. “Apple’s investment in our work represents the largest corporate contribution in our history,” wrote Alan Miller, founder and CEO of the News Literacy Project, but the actual funding amounts weren’t disclosed. Apple CEO Tim Cook also joined Osservatorio’s international board.

    “The eerie absence of viral fakes.” If last week’s New Zealand mosque attacks had followed what has become the standard pattern for terror attacks, it would have been followed by a swarm of faked information — years-old images resurfaced as new, fraudulent social media accounts, and imaginary suspects. But not so much this time, as noted by BuzzFeed’s Craig Silverman and Jane Lytvynenko, perhaps because the killer’s own media strategy took up all the crime’s oxygen:

    Friday’s attack at two mosques in New Zealand was committed by a shooter who deployed a social media strategy to go with his actions. He live-streamed on Facebook, he posted on Twitter about his plans, and he released a manifesto boobytrapped with references to online subcultures, memes, and influencers designed to trigger backlash — and even more coverage. Just as he stockpiled ammunition and guns, he made sure his phone was charged, his GoPro was broadcasting live, and his trail of breadcrumbs in the form of social media accounts were there to be found…

    We don’t see high-profile fakes of the suspect or the victim, and even the reliably vocal conspiracy theorists aren’t touting the usual “this shooting was staged by the government” fake. The absence of a disinformation onslaught stands out. The reason seems to be that the shooter’s media plan was so comprehensive, and his content spread so quickly, that there was little room for fakes to fill the void. We knew who he was immediately because he designed it that way. We had his name, his manifesto, his sickening live-stream as immediate evidence and attribution.

    …right now, in the first hours, what we see is a killer who created the equivalent of a multiplatform content strategy to maximize his reach, push his message, and force the media and social platforms to navigate a minefield of coded messages aimed at helping push his agenda even after he was captured or killed. By eliminating the usual vacuum of disinformation, he created a situation where one of the most important jobs of journalists and others is to think about how not to give him the platform he so meticulously planned for.

    But note that even the killer’s media plan couldn’t stop all irresponsible misinformation:

    Illustration from L.M. Glackens’ The Yellow Press (1910) via The Public Domain Review.

    POSTED     March 22, 2019, 8:48 a.m.
    SEE MORE ON Audience & Social
    PART OF A SERIES     Real News About Fake News
    SHARE THIS STORY
       
      TWITTER   FACEBOOK   EMAIL   TUMBLR   LINKEDIN
    Show comments  
    Show tags
     
    What’s the best way to follow how the news is changing?
    Our daily email, with all the freshest future-of-journalism news.
    Prefer a once-a-week email? »
    The latest from Nieman Lab
    The Associated Press and Google are building a tool for sharing more local news — more quickly
    Christine Schmidt
    Here’s The Correspondent’s budget for its English-language expansion
    Christine Schmidt
    Habit formation: How The Wall Street Journal turned user-level data into a strategy to keep subscribers coming back
    Anne Powell, John Wiley, and Peter Gray
    TV is still the most common way for Americans to get local news, but fewer people are watching
    Laura Hazard Owen
    SmartNews has shown it can drive traffic. Can it drive subscriptions too?
    Laura Hazard Owen
    Join the 50,000 who get the freshest future-of-journalism news in our daily email.
    The Associated Press and Google are building a tool for sharing more local news — more quickly
    “We’re living in an age of journalism where people want to help each other and are prioritizing collaboration over competition. We want to seize on that in a way that ensures no matter who is in the newsroom there’s still a mechanism for them to use this.”
    Here’s The Correspondent’s budget for its English-language expansion
    “This represents five full-time correspondents working in different parts of the world, as well as at least five freelancers each month.”
    Habit formation: How The Wall Street Journal turned user-level data into a strategy to keep subscribers coming back
    The Journal went on a quest to identify the user actions — an app download, an article share, repeat reading of a particular reporter’s stories — that can turn a new subscriber into a loyal one. Then it turned that knowledge into churn-reducing action.
    Help advance the Nieman Foundation’s mission “to promote and elevate the standards of journalism” by making a donation.

    To promote and elevate the standards of journalism

    Covering thought leadership in journalism

    Pushing to the future of journalism

    Exploring the art and craft of story
    © 2019 by the President and Fellows of Harvard College  /  Some rights reserved
    Harvard Trademark Privacy
    Walter Lippmann House    One Francis Ave.    Cambridge, MA 02138    617 495 2237