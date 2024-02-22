  • Fellowships
  • Reports
  • Lab
  • Storyboard
    • Nieman Foundation at Harvard
    HOME
    About
    Subscribe
    Archives
              
    Foundation
    Reports
    Storyboard
    LATEST STORY
    Google tests removing the News tab from search results
    Business Models Mobile & Apps Audience & Social Aggregation & Discovery Reporting & Production
    ABOUT                    SUBSCRIBE
    Feb. 22, 2024, 3:59 p.m.

    Google tests removing the News tab from search results

    The News filter disappearing from Google search results for some users this week won’t help publishers sleep any easier.
    By @SarahScire Feb. 22, 2024, 3:59 p.m.

    RELATED ARTICLE
    Google is changing up search. What does that mean for news publishers?
    May 11, 2023
    News publishers are worried — with good reason — about changes coming to Google Search. AI-generated content replacing links on some of the most valuable space on the internet, in particular, has left media types with a lot of questions, starting with “is this going to be a traffic-destroying nightmare?”

    The News filter disappearing from Google search results for some users this week won’t help publishers sleep any easier.

    Google confirmed some users were not seeing the News filter as part of ongoing testing. “We’re testing different ways to show filters on Search and as a result, a small subset of users were temporarily unable to access some of them,” a Google spokesperson said in an email.

    On Friday, Google clarified that the tests that removed the News filter for some users were finished. “The News filter is available to users now and we do not have plans to remove it,” a Google spokesperson confirmed.

    I use the News tab frequently — several times a day, every day — and I noticed its disappearance on Wednesday. The featured filters — Images, Videos, Maps, Flights, Shopping, Perspectives, etc. — change and reorder depending on the search term, but this was different. I wasn’t seeing the News tab as an option for search after search, even if I went looking in the “All filters” drop-down menu. I tried with “Julian Assange,” “public subsidies for sports stadiums,” and “Reckon layoffs.” None showed the News filter as an option.

    The next day, on a different computer, my News filter was (blessedly) back. But a few other users confirmed I was not alone.

    This article was updated Friday, Feb. 23 with additional information from Google.

    Sarah Scire is deputy editor of Nieman Lab. You can reach her via email (sarah_scire@harvard.edu), Twitter DM (@SarahScire), or Signal (+1 617-299-1821).
    POSTED     Feb. 22, 2024, 3:59 p.m.
    Show tags
      TWITTER   FACEBOOK   EMAIL
     
    What’s the best way to follow how the news is changing?
    Our daily email, with all the freshest future-of-journalism news.
    Prefer a once-a-week email? »
    The latest from Nieman Lab
    Wealthier, urban Americans have access to more local news
    Sarah Stonbely
    A new study looks at the positive things that can happen when journalism and comedy intersect
    Hanaa' Tameez
    “We’ve really worked hard not to ever have a pivot at The New York Times”: A.G. Sulzberger on AI, local news, and that Trump bump
    Joshua Benton
    Out of the rabbit hole? New research shows people can change their minds about conspiracy theories
    Matt Williams
    This nonprofit is using virtual reality to train Ukrainian journalists to cover the war safely
    Laura Oliver
    Join the 60,000 who get the freshest future-of-journalism news in our daily email.
    Wealthier, urban Americans have access to more local news
    But roughly half of U.S. counties have only one news outlet or less.
    A new study looks at the positive things that can happen when journalism and comedy intersect
    “When I asked people ‘Are you journalists?’ they would say no. But if I asked them ‘Is what is what you do journalistic?’ they say yes, of course.”
    “We’ve really worked hard not to ever have a pivot at The New York Times”: A.G. Sulzberger on AI, local news, and that Trump bump
    “Never get comfortable; always assume that the world is conspiring to take down the industry and that we will have to move heaven and earth to overcome those forces to blaze a path forward for quality journalism.”
    Help advance the Nieman Foundation’s mission “to promote and elevate the standards of journalism” by making a donation.

    To promote and elevate the standards of journalism

    Covering thought leadership in journalism

    Pushing to the future of journalism

    Exploring the art and craft of story
    © 2024 by the President and Fellows of Harvard College  /  Some rights reserved
    Harvard Trademark Privacy Digital Accessibility
    Walter Lippmann House    One Francis Ave.    Cambridge, MA 02138    617 495 2237