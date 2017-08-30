Ev Williams on Medium’s Spotify-ish future, why publishers left, and why he changed his mind about ads

It can be tempting to write Medium off for dead. The company laid off a third of its staff earlier this year. The bigger-name publishers who migrated to Medium have left. (Goodbye to: The Ringer, Backchannel, The Awl, Pacific Standard, Film School Rejects, ThinkProgress.) They mostly returned to WordPress — or in The Ringer’s case, to Vox, or in Backchannel’s case, to Condé Nast.
“The move to Medium was a cool experiment, in my opinion, but the year is up and personally I missed the ads,” wrote Sylvia Killingsworth, editor of The Awl and The Hairpin.
All of these publishers left, largely, because they still like ads (at least some ads), and the future that Medium founder and CEO Ev Williams sees for the company — and dreams for with media in general — doesn’t include advertising, not even the native advertising that was a key piece of Medium’s plan when it rolled out its publisher program back in 2016.
“We’ve made clear that anyone who is dedicated to pursuing an ad-driven business model is probably not the best fit. We’re not going to be developing or incorporating ad technology,” Williams told me Tuesday. Instead, the company announced earlier this month that it’s going all-in on subscriptions — using a Spotify-ish model that pools subscribers’ $5 monthly contributions and doles them out to a select group of creators based on how many “claps” the creators get. (“Ev doesn’t like ads? Wait until he finds out what credit card processing is really like,” a source told Business Insider in February.)
There’s reason to be skeptical of this. Many of the companies that left Medium didn’t want their business models to be driven by advertising; they just wanted to have ads as an option, and they weren’t close to being able to sustain a business on subscriber revenue, even if they’d do that in an ideal world. “We’d love to be able to do this all without ads, but there’s no money in that,” Film School Rejects’ Neil Miller wrote in May.
And Medium’s new money-pooling model, which doesn’t allow paying just one creator directly, is also not appealing to some publishers. “I’ll eventually need to move to WordPress so I can add subscriptions in a meaningful way,” said Derrick Harris, the founder of ARCHITECHT, which is currently hosted on Medium. (Harris is also my former colleague at Gigaom.) The model Medium is going for instead is “maybe okay for hobbyists or freelancers in between paying gigs,” Harris said, but he doesn’t believe it can work for someone hustling to run their own publication full-time.
Of course, Williams disagrees. “For those who do well in the program, there’s every reason to expect that they can make more money writing here than they could at an ad-based publication,” he said. I talked to Williams about the company’s most recent changes; here’s our conversation, slightly edited for length and clarity.
It’s a dramatic change, but it was always our plan to figure out how to do this. The nature of Medium is an open platform. We wanted to introduce this new economic model powered by user subscriptions, but building a system we thought would pay out fairly, and building the right type of content, was non-trivial. We first started learning by doing it more manually — building, basically, the pipe to take money and charge money and build the subscriptions database. The long-term plan has always been to figure out how to scale that to many more creators and remain open.
There wasn’t a lot of doubt that we shouldn’t partner with people who had incompatible business models with us.
There are, of course, publishers still on the platform who may write sponsored content for brands. There are a few features in our publishing tools that still accommodate that. But it’s not something we’re encouraging or pursuing ourselves. We believe in the user-supported model and we’re putting as much attention and focus as possible on making that work.
We had to do two things in terms of rolling this out. Eventually, we want it to be as open as possible: There’ll be a set of rules, and if you adhere to the rules, great. But before we open it up totally, we want to test our system. There are probably things we’ll need to tweak.
We also need to balance the market, to some extent. If we were to open it up completely right now, I think we would have too much good content and we only have so many subscribers. If we opened the floodgates of content, we would just have too much content. Again, as a marketplace of sorts, we need to balance the supply and demand side.
Kindle pays specifically on pages read, I believe. Spotify pays on plays. We essentially pay on votes, which we’re calling claps. But in essence, they all work the same way, and it’s ultimately up to the readers and paying subscribers who gets paid, and how much.
Some of the reports on this were really off-base on about what we’re doing, by the way. The behavior that counts for payout is only from subscribers or paying members, so a lot of the assumptions about this being easy to game are not valid. Also, one of the differences between this and some other systems is that the payout is per user. For each cycle, we will deliver a budget per paying member. How each member’s portion of that budget is distributed is according to their behavior.
It’s not that the post with the absolute most claps gets the most money. It’s that: If you engage with one author, in the extreme case, all of the money from you goes to that author. If you engage with a thousand of them, that money goes to a thousand of them. It gives more agency to the member and it allows people who may have a small fan base or be in a niche area to still do well, because the majority of their fans’ money will go to them.
Those two factors combine really allow the user to determine where their money goes, but the reason we don’t give people, like, a dashboard to determine where their money goes is that what we’re trying to do is balance the ability to give that explicit variable input while also not causing people to have to think too much about it. We don’t want to make it too hard.
I don’t know if we’ll share our exact algorithm, because that makes it easier to game, but we will share what signals we’re looking at, if and when we incorporate more. We’re just going to have to see how people be have. How they’ve behaved [on Medium] historically does give us a lot of data that we’re basing this on, but we know that with money involved people may behave differently, so we have to do a lot of learning.
Just to be clear, the mission of Medium has always been the same: What we’ve been trying to figure out is how to create an ecosystem that supports the creation and distribution of great ideas and important content. There was a phase in the first couple years when we were really focused on the tool: How do we create a great tool for those who want to write and share things that are not professional and don’t want want to get paid for it? That’s still a big part of Medium and always will be.
As we started to move into the professional realm, obviously, supporting the content and the creators economically became critical. The most natural thing to do was to say, well, advertising is the model — we have an opportunity to do something that we think is better than the traditional display that’s all over the web by doing things native, and we have a lot of brands already coming to us and wanting to use Medium for content marketing. That was the default thinking for me because it was exactly what we did at Twitter. We did a platform, companies started using it very early on for commercial purposes, and if they were already using it, we could make it better for them.
I sort of, probably prematurely, assumed the same thing would work here. In [April 2016], when we were courting publishers and brands to pursue that vision — it wasn’t that we decided that couldn’t work, but we decided it was not as likely to drive the mission that we wanted. If the content was ultimately getting paid for on the professional side by brands, it was eventually going to look more and more like advertising. We were already seeing that brands wanted tracking. There were a lot of discussions about whether content was above the fold that made less sense in the native world, but it was just how advertising is sold.
We extrapolated out. The money can come either from brands, publishers, or users. What we want to do is create the best possible place to support great content. How does the best media in the world work? In almost every case, the best media is supported by those who consume it, whether that’s books or movies or, now, television and music. And traditionally, for magazines and newspapers, an important part of the revenue came from those who consumed it.
The more I thought about that model, the more I realized it was the only way to really create an ecosystem that rewards and supports the best content there is. Once I realized that, it’s when we made the hard decision to switch.
Nonprofit money helps fund a lot of this type of work, but I also am optimistic that Medium can help fund this type of work, partly because of this idea of explicit action being more important than how many pageviews something did. We’re offering a way for someone to put something out there and for people to say it’s worthwhile and they want their money to go to it because it’s important.